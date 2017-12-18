- Pine
- Herbal
- Peppery
Plushberry, a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen, is an indica-dominant strain bred by TGA Seeds. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
297
Find Plushberry nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Plushberry nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Products with Plushberry
Hang tight. We're looking for Plushberry nearby.