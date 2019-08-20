Regulator
Regulator Nug Run - Big Smooth 1G
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Big Smooth effects
80 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
