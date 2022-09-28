About this product
Our Relax Bath Bombs are infused with CBD Oil and Lavender Essential Oils to soothe and relax all your muscles. Lavender Essential Oils have been known to help with increasing sleep quality, reducing anxiety, help with pain reduction including migraine or headache relief, and even help with sunburn relief.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Relax and CBD
Relax And CBD Specializes In Providing The Best Topical CBD Products Available While Using Only Natural And Organic Ingredients. We Firmly Believe In The Benefits That All Types Of CBD Products Can Provide And Want To Share Our Passion For This Amazing Oil With The World.