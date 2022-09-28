Relax and CBD Bath Salts are extremely calming, and they make a great addition to any bath. These Epsom salts are infused with CBD Oils and various Essential Oils, which aids in reducing inflammation and helps with sleep.



The effects can be felt almost instantly and last for several hours following your bath. In addition, your skin will be rehydrated and rejuvenated.



Our Caldarium Bath Salts are comprised of Natural Epsom Salts, the finest Pink Himalayan Sea Salts, Various Essential Oils, and of course our CBD Oils. Caldarium features Eucalyptus Essential Oil which is a Purifying, Cleansing, Clarifying, and Immune-Boosting Oil that is ideal for use on skin and in aromatherapy.