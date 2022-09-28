About this product
Relax and CBD Bath Salts are extremely calming, and they make a great addition to any bath. These Epsom salts are infused with CBD Oils and various Essential Oils, which aids in reducing inflammation and helps with sleep.
The effects can be felt almost instantly and last for several hours following your bath. In addition, your skin will be rehydrated and rejuvenated.
Our Risqué Bath Salts are comprised of Natural Epsom Salts, the finest Pink Himalayan Sea Salts, Various Essential Oils, and of course our CBD Oils. In addition, we have added Natural Pheromones to spice up the most intimate evenings with your partner.
The effects can be felt almost instantly and last for several hours following your bath. In addition, your skin will be rehydrated and rejuvenated.
Our Risqué Bath Salts are comprised of Natural Epsom Salts, the finest Pink Himalayan Sea Salts, Various Essential Oils, and of course our CBD Oils. In addition, we have added Natural Pheromones to spice up the most intimate evenings with your partner.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Relax and CBD
Relax And CBD Specializes In Providing The Best Topical CBD Products Available While Using Only Natural And Organic Ingredients. We Firmly Believe In The Benefits That All Types Of CBD Products Can Provide And Want To Share Our Passion For This Amazing Oil With The World.