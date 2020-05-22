About this product
Combine a gentle exfoliant like sugar with the regenerative and antioxidant properties of CBD oil and you have a recipe for skincare perfection. Caldarium features Eucalyptus Essential Oil which is a Purifying, Cleansing, Clarifying, and Immune-Boosting Oil that is ideal for use on skin and in aromatherapy.
Relax and CBD
Relax And CBD Specializes In Providing The Best Topical CBD Products Available While Using Only Natural And Organic Ingredients. We Firmly Believe In The Benefits That All Types Of CBD Products Can Provide And Want To Share Our Passion For This Amazing Oil With The World.