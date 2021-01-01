About this product

7 LEAVES Remedy Cream™ from Releaf Cosmetics is infused with 115mg of CBD blended with Arnica and Geranium extracts to deliver a potent and effective pain relief cream that soothes discomfort from osteoarthritis, rheumatism, muscle and back aches, as well as various other physical pains and discomforts associated with skin conditions such as dry skin, psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea.