Logo for the brand RELEAF

RELEAF

Medicinal and adult use edibles
All categoriesConcentratesCannabisEdibles

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

3 products
Product image for Anubis
Flower
Anubis
by RELEAF
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Critical Super Silver Haze Rose Pre-roll 2g
Pre-rolls
Critical Super Silver Haze Rose Pre-roll 2g
by RELEAF
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Product image for Amnesia Haze
Flower
Amnesia Haze
by RELEAF
THC 0%
CBD 0%