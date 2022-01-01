About this product
Our best selling topical cream! If you’re looking for an all-natural way to soothe your aches and pains, look no further than our CBD Muscle Cream. Our fast-absorbing formula contains 300mg of hemp-derived CBD with zero THC, which means you get the therapeutic benefits without any worry. It also smells great, has a light texture, and leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Reliva CBD Wellness
Industry-leading CBD Gummies, topicals, oils and creams designed with you in mind. Available in thousands of retails stores nationwide and on our website. ur product are formulated with delicious natural flavors, colors, and independent lab tested to ensure purity.