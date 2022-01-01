About this product
Infused with high quality CBD, Reliva CBD Gummies look good and taste great. This convenient 2-pack is great to try out new flavors, new delivery methods, or even just to take with you in your hiking bag or favorite airport luggage. Keep these anywhere you might need a little extra support!
About this brand
Reliva CBD Wellness
Industry-leading CBD Gummies, topicals, oils and creams designed with you in mind. Available in thousands of retails stores nationwide and on our website. ur product are formulated with delicious natural flavors, colors, and independent lab tested to ensure purity.