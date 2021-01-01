About this product

Sometimes life comes at you - hard, and you just need some relief from the challenges your active lifestyle may throw at you. Whether you're climbing Mount Everest or the stairs, whether you're lifting 500lbs or your newborn grandchild (or just your groceries), or you just want to get through your day with less discomfort - RE-Flex is an easy to use topical spray that allows you to live the life you want.



Temporarily relieves minor aches and pains of muscles and joints associated with - arthritis, bruises, strains, and sprains - with a simple spray or two! Made using a blend of high-quality hemp extract, coconut oil, and eucalyptus oil - as well as FDA approved ingredients - Camphor and Menthol to deliver relief straight to the site! Wherever life takes you, you can relive your best days, everyday when using a product like the RE-Flex Topical Spray.



200mg Hemp Extract per 2FL OZ. Glass Bottle