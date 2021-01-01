ReMed Leaf
About this product
Our CBD Soft Gel Capsules make taking CBD as easy as taking a regular supplement. Made with our phytocannabinoid-rich, water-soluble hemp, our CBD Soft Gels are designed for maximum absorption and bioavailability.
Our soft gels are made with specialized cannabinoid emulsion droplets that are approximately 10-50 nanometers in size, which results in a product that contains 3-5x more bioavailability.
What this means for you is quick absorption into the bloodstream and rapid results. Each 25mg soft gel contains the following qualities: Organically Growth-Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulisifers, Medium Chain Triglly cerides (MCT), Beta Caryophyillene, Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbital and water, Artificial coloring which include Red 40, Red 3, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2.
Our soft gels are made with specialized cannabinoid emulsion droplets that are approximately 10-50 nanometers in size, which results in a product that contains 3-5x more bioavailability.
What this means for you is quick absorption into the bloodstream and rapid results. Each 25mg soft gel contains the following qualities: Organically Growth-Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulisifers, Medium Chain Triglly cerides (MCT), Beta Caryophyillene, Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbital and water, Artificial coloring which include Red 40, Red 3, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!