About this product

Our CBD Soft Gel Capsules make taking CBD as easy as taking a regular supplement. Made with our phytocannabinoid-rich, water-soluble hemp, our CBD Soft Gels are designed for maximum absorption and bioavailability.

Our soft gels are made with specialized cannabinoid emulsion droplets that are approximately 10-50 nanometers in size, which results in a product that contains 3-5x more bioavailability.

What this means for you is quick absorption into the bloodstream and rapid results. Each 25mg soft gel contains the following qualities: Organically Growth-Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulisifers, Medium Chain Triglly cerides (MCT), Beta Caryophyillene, Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbital and water, Artificial coloring which include Red 40, Red 3, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2.