Logo for the brand Remedi Plus

Remedi Plus

Remedi CBD Topical Cream - 500mg - Unscented

About this product

Remedi topical cream is a hemp-derived CBD topical cream. This is a full-spectrum product containing the full range of cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp derived CBD oil that is infused. Lab-tested every batch. Formulated in Denver, Colorado through rigorous research and development the blend absorbs quickly, soothing your symptoms almost immediately.

All Remedi CBD creams are 2 fl oz in size.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!