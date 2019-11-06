About this product

Cannabigerol (CBG) is not considered psychoactive and is known to block the psychoactive effects of THC. It has been shown to stimulate the growth of new brain cells in a process called neurogenesis. Neurogenic compounds are extremely rare, which makes CBG a very worthwhile subject for more research. CBG is antibacterial, anti-tumor, and aids with insomnia. CBG is considered a ‘stem cell’ cannabinoid and can change into different cannabinoids, altering the overall effects of the plant. CBG ,CBD, and the CBC’s all share the same molecular formula and weight, but have a different configuration.