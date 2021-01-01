About this product

Cherry Almond Blast – Ground up almonds and hues of fresh cherries combine to create a flavor burst that seems good enough to eat! The scent exudes both warm and cheerfulness to give you a great start to your day.

Lather up with our Hemp Seed Oil Enriched Soap Bars. Once you try our all natural, skin-loving soap bars you won’t use anything else.

All of the soaps and products that are part of our skincare line are made with all-natural ingredients.