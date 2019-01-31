About this product

Love Petals – Create an unforgettable, romantic evening by starting with this amazing soap! The scent of real rose petals serves to attract your partner and sets the stage for passionate encounters.

Lather up with our Hemp Seed Oil Enriched Soap Bars. Once you try our all natural, skin-loving soap bars you won’t use anything else.

All of the soaps and products that are part of our skincare line are made with all-natural ingredients.