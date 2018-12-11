About this product
Our Remedy Relief Balm is a wonderfully powerful topical if you suffer from inflammation and stiffness. It contains 300mg of Full Spectrum CBD. its a natural remedy that can be quickly applied to relieve stress and target aches and other types of pain. Many patients enjoy this form of natural remedy for its fast-acting and powerful effects, making users feel more comfortable and able to carry on their day.
