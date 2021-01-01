About this product

The Nighttime REMREST CBD is the natural way to relax physically and mentally at the end of the day. Apply easily to your skin and feel the tension fade as the CBD, lavender oil, and melatonin start to work.



DIRECTIONS:



Lightly press dab applicator on the back of the neck or wrist and massage gently for 5-10 seconds. Use as needed.



CAUTION:



For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes or mucus membranes. Consult a physician before use if pregnant or nursing. This product is not a drug.



LAVENDER OIL:



We use real lavender oil in our REMREST CBD Stick, without synthetic fragrances. Real lavender smells better, works naturally, and helps promote soothing calm.



ABOUT CBD:



Cannabidiol (CBD) is a remarkable compound found in hemp plants. It works with your body to provide a variety of benefits, including deep relaxation. CBD is not addictive and will not get you high.



THC-FREE:



REMREST CBD is THC-Free. Our products are rigorously tested by independent labs to meet and exceed regulatory requirements.