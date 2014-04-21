Loading…
Resinate

Colorado Chem

HybridTHC 22%CBD

Colorado Chem effects

Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!