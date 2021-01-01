About this product

Resonance Farm CBD Rich Oil is a full spectrum CO2 extract of certified organic CBD rich Oregon hemp combined with organic MCT oil from coconuts.



Resonance Farm CBD Rich oil is:



* Guaranteed potency @ 700mg CBD per 1/2oz. bottle

* Non-psychoactive

* From certified organic CBD rich hemp grown in the cascade foothills, Oregon

* Proprietary CO2 extraction method

* Full Spectrum extract with COAs online

* Tested by Pixis Labs

* Two certified organic ingredients

* Edible & topical

* Made in Oregon

* Meets the highest quality testing standards for Hemp products in the USA



Resonance Farm CBD Rich oil is grown and processed by us in the Willamette Valley, Oregon.

Our product has been tested to meet strict Oregon state requirements for purity and potency.

Our CO2 extract is formulated with fractionated coconut oil, MCT(medium-chain triglycerides).

The final oil has a mellow, cannabis taste that is very approachable.

All inquiries welcome. Please contact us through our webpage www.resonancefarm.com.