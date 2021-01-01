Restorative Botanicals
GLUTEN FREE, NON-GMO, VEGAN
Bolder Caramels™ – Cannabinoid rich CERTIFIED HEMP, grown in Colorado oil extract infused coconut milk caramel treats made by Restorative Botanicals™, are a delicious and natural way to support the body’s endocannabinoid systems.* A fusion of coconut milk, palm sugar, sea salt and cannabinoid rich hemp oil extract, Bolder Caramels™ are artisan-crafted in small batch kettles. Dairy free, gluten free, non-GMO, vegan and Parve, these complex caramels offer a delicious way to enjoy a daily, cannabinoid rich, hemp oil supplement. Supports mood, sleep, digestion and the body’s endocannabinoid systems*.
