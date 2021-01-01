Restorative Botanicals
Hemp Restore CALM™ Hemp Oil Supplement Certified Hemp grown Organically in Colorado!
Product rating:
About this product
Restore CALM™ Hemp Oil Extract Blend is formulated to help support health and well-being. This blend combines naturally occurring cannabinoids from hemp oil extracts, emulsified in fractionated MCT coconut oil, organic sunflower seed oil, and natural Mint Chocolate, Cinnamon Spice or Chai flavors. Available Sizes: .33 fl oz (10 ml) – 1 fl oz (30 ml) – 2 fl oz (60 ml) – 4 fl oz (120 ml) – 8 fl oz (240 ml).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!