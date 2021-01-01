About this product

Restore CALM6™ Hemp Oil Supplement blend with Natural Chocolate Mint Flavor – Advanced blend of hemp extract, MCT Coconut and Sunflower seed oils (with 6x more extract than Restore CALM) provides an advanced level of supplemental hemp oil support in a serving size of 5 – 15 drops. We use only Organically grown, Certified Hemp from Colorado! With a fresh and naturally sweet flavor, this oil blend provides advanced supplemental support to the body’s interconnected endocannabinoid systems. Naturally balancing and regulating, Restore CALM6 provides higher concentrations of the functional hemp compounds allowing for smaller serving sizes to be consumed than with other hemp oil supplements. Available Sizes: 0.33 oz (10ml – 600 mg) – 1 fl oz (30 ml – 1800mg) – 2 fl oz (60 ml – 3600mg) – 4 fl oz (120 ml – 7200mg).