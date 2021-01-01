About this product

Restore Comfort™ Hand and Body Cream with extracted cannabinoid rich hemp oil and 7 active essential oils provide fast-acting warming relief from muscle and joint discomfort. This warming blend is designed to provide fast acting support when applied topically to sore, stressed or weary muscles and joints. We are proud to create our products with only Organic, Certified Hemp, grown here in Colorado.



Elevated stress engages the sympathetic nervous system, which regulates our ‘fight or flight’ response and lends to multi-dimensional effects involving the mind, body and emotions. Formulated to restore a sense of balance and well-being, this topical comfort blend provides a functional balance of hemp extracted cannabinoids and other important phytochemicals and extract, essential oils, blended in a natural cream base.