About this product

Advanced blend of hemp extract and hemp seed oil (with 6x more extract than Restore PURE™) provides an advanced hemp oil supplement serving in 5 – 15 drops. With a fresh, robust and naturally herbaceous flavor, this oil blend provides advanced supplemental support to the body’s endocannabinoid systems. Restore PURE6 provides higher concentrations of the functional hemp compounds allowing for smaller serving sizes to be consumed than with other hemp oil supplements. Available Sizes: 0.33 oz (10ml – 600 mg) – 1 fl oz (30 ml – 1800mg) – 2 fl oz (60 ml – 3600mg) – 4 fl oz (120 ml – 7200mg).