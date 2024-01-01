We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Revel Farms
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
10 products
Pre-rolls
Black Cherry Soda Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 21.1%
CBD 1.6%
Pre-rolls
Blue Tangelo Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 18.9%
CBD 1.2%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Headband Pre-roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 20.7%
CBD 0.47%
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 18.6%
CBD 0.5%
Pre-rolls
Vanilla Frosting Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 20.7%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Lemonade Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 22.5%
CBD 0.83%
Flower
Golden Lemon CBD
by Revel Farms
THC 20.66%
CBD 1.6%
Pre-rolls
Skywalker Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 18.5%
CBD 1.2%
Pre-rolls
Goji Berry Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Caramel Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 20%
CBD 0%
