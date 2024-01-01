Loading...

Product image for Black Cherry Soda Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Black Cherry Soda Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 21.1%
CBD 1.6%
Product image for Blue Tangelo Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Blue Tangelo Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 18.9%
CBD 1.2%
Product image for Blueberry Headband Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Headband Pre-roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 20.7%
CBD 0.47%
Product image for Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 18.6%
CBD 0.5%
Product image for Vanilla Frosting Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Vanilla Frosting Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 20.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Lemonade Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Lemonade Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 22.5%
CBD 0.83%
Product image for Golden Lemon CBD
Flower
Golden Lemon CBD
by Revel Farms
THC 20.66%
CBD 1.6%
Product image for Skywalker Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Skywalker Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 18.5%
CBD 1.2%
Product image for Goji Berry Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Goji Berry Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Product image for Caramel Cream Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Caramel Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Revel Farms
THC 20%
CBD 0%