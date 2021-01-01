About this product
These one-a-day gems provide you with a discreet, low-calorie, and 100% hormone-free daily microdose of cannabis designed to:
Reduce anxiety and irritability
Improve mood
Stay sharp without the ‘high’
The balanced combination of 2.5 mg each of THC, CBD, CBG and CBN helps to alleviate the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. They’re effective on their own, or as part of any homeopathic or medical menopause treatment regimen.* We recommend taking one capsule every morning at around the same time with a large glass of water. Be sure to allow 14 – 28 days for dosing to take full effect.
Reduce anxiety and irritability
Improve mood
Stay sharp without the ‘high’
The balanced combination of 2.5 mg each of THC, CBD, CBG and CBN helps to alleviate the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. They’re effective on their own, or as part of any homeopathic or medical menopause treatment regimen.* We recommend taking one capsule every morning at around the same time with a large glass of water. Be sure to allow 14 – 28 days for dosing to take full effect.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Revelry
Women spend decades building their legacies. They’re mothers, partners, leaders and dreamers who set forth into the world with a deep desire to create their own stories – tales woven of triumph and sacrifice.
As working moms, immigrants, and wives, we have a profound respect and understanding of the intersectionality of women. Just like you, we wear a lot of hats (and cute shoes, too).
And, just like you, we need sleep. We need intimacy. We need peace-and-fucking quiet. And, we’re not about to let menopause get in the way of that for us, or for you.
Our mission is to enable women to rebel against the physical and emotional effects of menopause through reliable, plant-based products and reassuring, honest information.
At Revelry, we want to help legends, like you, to keep it moving.
As working moms, immigrants, and wives, we have a profound respect and understanding of the intersectionality of women. Just like you, we wear a lot of hats (and cute shoes, too).
And, just like you, we need sleep. We need intimacy. We need peace-and-fucking quiet. And, we’re not about to let menopause get in the way of that for us, or for you.
Our mission is to enable women to rebel against the physical and emotional effects of menopause through reliable, plant-based products and reassuring, honest information.
At Revelry, we want to help legends, like you, to keep it moving.