Just one capsule before bedtime can help you fall asleep faster AND stay asleep. The Night formula takes advantage of the ‘entourage effect’ of cannabis, pairing 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBD in a one-to-one ratio that will give you the mental and physical relief to enjoy restorative sleep.* We recommend you enjoy the Night capsule with a glass of water about one to two hours before bedtime. This dosage may impair your ability to drive or operate heavy machinery (forklift operators, we’re looking at you), so please relax and head to bed after consuming the capsule. Unlike the day capsule, you should feel the full effect of this dose on night one, though we promise it gets even better the more consistently you use it.
Women spend decades building their legacies. They’re mothers, partners, leaders and dreamers who set forth into the world with a deep desire to create their own stories – tales woven of triumph and sacrifice.
As working moms, immigrants, and wives, we have a profound respect and understanding of the intersectionality of women. Just like you, we wear a lot of hats (and cute shoes, too).
And, just like you, we need sleep. We need intimacy. We need peace-and-fucking quiet. And, we’re not about to let menopause get in the way of that for us, or for you.
Our mission is to enable women to rebel against the physical and emotional effects of menopause through reliable, plant-based products and reassuring, honest information.
At Revelry, we want to help legends, like you, to keep it moving.
