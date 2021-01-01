Just one capsule before bedtime can help you fall asleep faster AND stay asleep. The Night formula takes advantage of the ‘entourage effect’ of cannabis, pairing 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBD in a one-to-one ratio that will give you the mental and physical relief to enjoy restorative sleep.* We recommend you enjoy the Night capsule with a glass of water about one to two hours before bedtime. This dosage may impair your ability to drive or operate heavy machinery (forklift operators, we’re looking at you), so please relax and head to bed after consuming the capsule. Unlike the day capsule, you should feel the full effect of this dose on night one, though we promise it gets even better the more consistently you use it.