About this product
Many women who experience perimenopause and menopause report experiencing vaginal dryness, which, in turn, contributes to painful sex. Our CBD Intimacy Oil is a pH-balanced blend of peppermint oil, vanilla and full-spectrum CBD extract that delivers a cooling effect designed to improve blood flow, enhance intimacy, and soothe delicate skin.
Mct oil, cinnamon extract, vanilla extract, peppermint extract, kava kava root extract, cardamon extract, ginger root extract, full spectrum-hemp extract.
*Always consult your physician before beginning any supplement. This general information is not intended to diagnose any medical condition or to replace your healthcare professional.
About this brand
Revelry
Women spend decades building their legacies. They’re mothers, partners, leaders and dreamers who set forth into the world with a deep desire to create their own stories – tales woven of triumph and sacrifice.
