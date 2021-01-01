Women spend decades building their legacies. They’re mothers, partners, leaders and dreamers who set forth into the world with a deep desire to create their own stories – tales woven of triumph and sacrifice.



As working moms, immigrants, and wives, we have a profound respect and understanding of the intersectionality of women. Just like you, we wear a lot of hats (and cute shoes, too).



And, just like you, we need sleep. We need intimacy. We need peace-and-fucking quiet. And, we’re not about to let menopause get in the way of that for us, or for you.



Our mission is to enable women to rebel against the physical and emotional effects of menopause through reliable, plant-based products and reassuring, honest information.



At Revelry, we want to help legends, like you, to keep it moving.