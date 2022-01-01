Nourishing Eye Créme with Vitamin E and Hyaluronic Acid



Packed with nutrients from organic fruits, flowers and herbs and paired with the knowledge of science, this gentle yet ultra-moisturizing eye créme is made specifically for delicate skin in need of an all natural moisture boost and a powerful combination of antioxidant rich, age fighting ingredients.



Well known oils like Baobab, Marula and Pumpkin combine, in an Organic Aloe Vera and Olive Oil base, to deliver superior hydration to the delicate area around the eye without feeling greasy or heavy.



Extracts of Cranberry, Blueberry and Organic Lavender gently clarify and prepare skin

to receive the rejuvenating properties of Hyaluronic Acid. Proven soothing healers like Organic Calendula, Organic Rooibos Leaf and All Natural Hemp CBD combine to calm skin, simultaneously smoothing away signs of stress while taming wrinkles, creases and puffiness.



Vegan and Gluten Free with no added parabens or phthalates.