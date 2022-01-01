Nourish, Brighten and Revive Dull and Listless Skin



An ultra illuminating creme, rich in Vitamin C Esters, developed for all types of facial skin but especially skin in need of a pick me up that may also require an extra boost upon waking and added nourishment for faster rejuvenation.



Dull, tired skin is instantly balanced and returned to a glowing state, when soothing Organic Aloe Vera and Organic Coconut combine with additional sources of natural Vitamin C like Organic Blueberry, Organic Red Raspberry, and Organic Cranberry. Increased protection from harmful free radicals begins with the addition of Omega-enriched Rosehip Oil packed with Omegas 3 and 6, which are known



for assisting in the reduction of wrinkles and providing nutrients to thirsty areas.



All Natural Hemp CBD pairs nicely with these Omegas to help to reduce pore size, minimizing puffiness and inflammation while Organic White Willow Bark and Organic Rosemary Leaf create a warm tingle to assist in clarifying pores, while simultaneously allowing skin to release toxins that can cause build-up and dryness.



A light lemon-orange scent makes this easily absorbable facial creme perfect any type of skin that needs daily brightening. Vegan and Gluten Free with no added parabens or phthalates.