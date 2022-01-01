Non-Foaming Gentle Cleanser with Green Tea, Honey, and Aloe Vera



Our all natural, Green Tea Facial Cleanser is perfect for delicate, sensitive facial skin that requires the nourishing effects of proven soothers like Organic Honey, Grapeseed Oil and Aloe Vera while lightly whisking away dirt with gentle clarifiers like pure Organic Green Tea, Organic Lavender and Witch Hazel Water for a non-drying, purifying face wash experience.



Powerful all natural Hemp CBD combined with Organic Willow Bark, Organic Rosemary and pure Organic Neem Oil provide beneficial anti-inflammatory, cooling effects to fragile skin during the removal of dead skin cells, to reveal the clean, luminous look beneath.



Organic Chamomile along with Lactose and Vitamins A, C and E deliver an extra-brightening and refining end to a cleanse that is ideal for mature or sensitive care-focused lines in need of daily renewing and rejuvenating properties.



Gluten Free with No Added Parabens or Phthalates