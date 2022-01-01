About this product
Revive Hemp CBD Oil Tincture is a great source for health and wellbeing. Made with 100% CBD Isolate and MCT Oil. Revive Tinctures are manufactured and tested in the United States. Revive CBD Labs is involved in the process from seed to sale 100%. Each CBD Tincture contains 30 ml and can be taken conveniently taken day or night.
0% THC | Non GMO | Made in USA | Tasteless | No Pesticides | Lab Tested
Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD Isolate, coconut oil (MCT).
About this brand
Revive CBD
Revive CBD specializes in a seed to heart process, allowing us the ability to deliver the highest quality CBD products. Each of our organic products is handcrafted with you in mind providing a natural alternative to medicine. Revive CBD helps you reduce pain and manage stress, reduce anxiety, soothe tight muscles, and improve sleep quality. Revive CBD Oil is 100% CBD Isolate CBD Oil infused with 100% organic and MCT Oil.