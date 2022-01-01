About this product
Revive CBD Full Spectrum Hemp Softgel 1500 MG of CBD. 100% Natural USA grow, Full Spectrum, and Gluten-Free formula.
+ Easy to take
+ Full Spectrum CBD
+ 60 gel caps per container
+ 25 MG of CBD per gel cap
About this brand
Revive CBD
Revive CBD specializes in a seed to heart process, allowing us the ability to deliver the highest quality CBD products. Each of our organic products is handcrafted with you in mind providing a natural alternative to medicine. Revive CBD helps you reduce pain and manage stress, reduce anxiety, soothe tight muscles, and improve sleep quality. Revive CBD Oil is 100% CBD Isolate CBD Oil infused with 100% organic and MCT Oil.