About this product
Blue Dream is a classic California hybrid that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Patient’s have reported this flower can bring motivation and heightened focus good for daytime use. Also, as the effect builds it is known to bring about an ultra-relaxed body effect, leaving you feeling pain free, hazy and totally calm.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rev Brands
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.