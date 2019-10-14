About this strain
Bootylicious by Exotic Genetix is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross from the crew out of Washington State. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion. It produces an above average yield over its 9-week flowering cycle.
Bootylicious effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
46% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Rev Brands
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.