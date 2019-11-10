About this product
This Sativa dominant hybrid strain packs quite a punch with a great balance between the Sativa and Indica effects. The smell of Banner can be a sweet and pungent citrus plus diesel notes, with a taste that is considerably earthier and less sweet. Patient’s value this strain for it’s uplifting effects with some reporting it as effective in combating headaches.
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.