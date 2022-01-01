About this product
Great cannabis infused oil for a variety of culinary needs. Best not cook above 300F for a prolonged period of time because THC breaks down at 314F. You can bake at temperatures above 300F, as the internal temperature of the baked good is what’s important — most baked goods don’t reach an internal temperature of 300F.
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.