MXR is our new high-end tincture line, exclusive to Rev Clinics! Our first MXR tincture is Propel – which is a high energy THC formulation. Propel’s ingredient trifecta for uplifting effects includes: Lemon and basil essential oils, Limonene (citrus terpene also found in fruit peels) and Super Lemon Haze terpene profile (high in humulene, b-caryophyllene, limonene).