About this product
Considered a heavy Indica because of its hard-hitting sedative and euphoric effects, 4 Kings is a piney and sweet strain that’s ideal for experienced consumers.
About this strain
4 Kings
Coming from Exotic Genetix, 4 Kings is an indica-dominant cross of a female Los Angeles OG Kush and their own Triple OG. A kush lover's dream, its thick flavor is backed by a citrus punch, and it'll coat your throat with pine and earthy flavors. 4 Kings is known to start off with energy and euphoria and then level out into sedation and relaxation. Make sure to have your favorite snacks nearby.
4 Kings effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
87% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
87% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
12% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
12% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Revolution Cannabis
In-house genetics.
Deep roots.
Superior cannabis products.
Committed to you.
Deep roots.
Superior cannabis products.
Committed to you.