Originating in Los Angeles, California, LA Kush is a hybrid with obscure genetic roots. Not to be confused with OG Los Angeles Kush, the general consensus is that LA Kush is a variety of OG Kush, and possibly a select phenotype of Abusive OG. In spite of the mystery, LA Kush presents itself as an earthy mix of pine and menthol flavors. Its happy effects bring a smile to your face, lifting your mood and relaxing sore muscles. If you are looking to alleviate stress or need a spark of creativity, look to LA Kush.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
42
Find LA Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry LA Kush nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with LA Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for LA Kush nearby.