Hybrid

4.4 42 reviews

LA Kush

aka Los Angeles Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 42 reviews

LA Kush

Originating in Los Angeles, California, LA Kush is a hybrid with obscure genetic roots. Not to be confused with OG Los Angeles Kush,  the general consensus is that LA Kush is a variety of OG Kush, and possibly a select phenotype of Abusive OG. In spite of the mystery, LA Kush presents itself as an earthy mix of pine and menthol flavors. Its happy effects bring a smile to your face, lifting your mood and relaxing sore muscles. If you are looking to alleviate stress or need a spark of creativity, look to LA Kush. 

Effects

Show all

28 people reported 265 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 67%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 42%
Stress 39%
Depression 28%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 21%
Inflammation 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Anxious 14%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

42

write a review

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Abusive OG
parent
Strain
LA Kush
First strain child
Tickle Kush
child
Second strain child
LA Cake
child

