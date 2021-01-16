About this product
Naturally relaxing with mood elevating effects, this in-house varietal can help take the pressure off without gluing you to the couch; it’s time to hit the release valve.
About this brand
Revolution Cannabis
Armed with an in-house breeding & genetics team.
Rooted in science.
Passionate about plants and people.
Dedicated to delivering enhanced experiences - through premium cannabis products.
Welcome to the Revolution!
