About this product
Put your mind and body at ease through this earthy OG with effects that relieve muscle tension and unwanted stress.
About this brand
Revolution Cannabis
Armed with an in-house breeding & genetics team.
Rooted in science.
Passionate about plants and people.
Dedicated to delivering enhanced experiences - through premium cannabis products.
Welcome to the Revolution!
