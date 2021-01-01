About this product

Propagation plug is a super washed coir pellet with compressed coir fiber pith. Our PCM plug is made with carefully selected fine dust-free 4-5 mm grade raw material. It’s ideal for seed propagation. The key feature of this plug is that it’s a bottom sealed coir plug wrapped with biodegradable paper cellulose. It can be used to grow in the propagation trays. 25mm, 32mm, 38mm and 42 mm sizes are available. OMRI Organic Certified.