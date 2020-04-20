About this product
Sativa/Hybrid Like Effect
100mg THC & 20 Gummies per container
5mg THC per gummy
20 Gummies per Container
A joint you can eat. Ripple Gummies combine everyone’s favorite edible with a high that’s 2X faster. In delicious, all-natural flavors and a wide range of doses, there’s a Ripple QuickGummy for every high.
About this brand
At Ripple, our mission is to improve people’s lives through cannabinoids. We give people consistent experiences they can count on, and we give those experiences 2x faster. We pride ourselves on great products, great people, and great science. We are singularly focused on quality, which to us means doing things the right way, right from the start.
For more information, please visit TryRipple.com