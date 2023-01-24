Experience sour peach, sour watermelon, sour apple, and a high that hits in 10 minutes.
Hybrid Like Effect
100mg THC & 20 Gummies per container 5mg THC per gummy 20 Gummies per Container
A joint you can eat. Ripple Gummies combine everyone’s favorite edible with a high that’s 2X faster. In delicious, all-natural flavors and a wide range of doses, there’s a Ripple QuickGummy for every high.
Ripple produces the most innovative and consistent products in the cannabis market, including: Ripple, the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder; Ripple Gummies, like a joint you can eat; and Ripple Quicksticks, something you can pour right on your tongue.
At Ripple, our mission is to improve people’s lives through cannabinoids. We give people consistent experiences they can count on, and we give those experiences 2x faster. We pride ourselves on great products, great people, and great science. We are singularly focused on quality, which to us means doing things the right way, right from the start.