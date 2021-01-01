About this product

RISE LED is the UK’s rising new brand specialising in powerful LED grow lights, delivering amazing results. Although relatively unknown, extensive testing has proved RISE LED is a strong contender within the market. RISE LED grow lights were designed specially and specifically to replace HPS grow lights and other alternative lighting, to use less power to produce and achieve stunning results.



RISE 600 is designed to replace a 600 watt HPS grow light.



RISE LED grow lights have a light spectrum that emits frequencies giving the plant what it needs throughout its whole life cycle. Testing and user feedback have shown phenomenal growth and bloom, resulting in amazing end results. Additionally, a surprising increase of the quality of the end products was unexpected. Experts have concluded RISE LED is a top brand in the making that is going to play a prominent role in the led grow light market.



» INCREASED CANNABINOID & TERPENOID PRODUCTION



» INCREASED PYSCHOACTIVE CHEMICAL COMPOUNDS



» HIGHER QUALITY DRIED FLOWERS



» HIGHER QUALITY EXTRACTS



» NO HEAT SIGNATURE



» NO ELECTRONIC SPIKE



» NO BALLAST



» NO WASTE IN ENERGY COSTS



» MEASURED FOR PAR, MEASURED FOR PLANTS



Specifications:

• Power consumption: 480 Watt

• Comparable with: 600 Watt HPS

• Advised height: at least 60 cm above the canopy*

• Footprint: 100x100cm to 120x120cm

• Lifespan: + 50,000 hours

• Weight: 9 kilogram

• Dimensions: 58x56x14.5 cm

• Full 3 Year Warranty



Read about the preliminary independent test & review conducted in Holland – http://metatrontechnologies.com/documents/RISELED600REVIEW.pdf