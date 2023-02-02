Sweet and versatile, this medicated, one to one sugar can be used in place of regular granulated sugar for baking, coffee or tea, and more! Infused with 9.5 milligrams of CBD and 9.1 milligrams of THC, effects are relaxing, uplifting, and good for any time of day.
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.