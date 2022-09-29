About this product
Acapulco Gold is a popular and historically significant sativa-dominant hybrid strain. Although it comes from Mexico, the exact genetics of the strain are unknown. The original Acapulco Gold cultivar is considered to be a rarity in modern day cannabis cultivation circles. It produces an earthy, pungent taste upon consumption, which has been found to be very popular. Acapulco Gold combines an energetic and cerebral head high that mixes with a soothing body high that will transport you from Arkansas, straight to sunny Acapulco. Our cured extracts are designed to provide you with with the whole-plant flavor and entourage effect by capturing as many of the cannabinoids and terpenes as possible, giving you all of the benefits of smoking flower without the smoke. Cured extracts are made from raw cannabis plant material that has been cured over time before extraction, just like the buds sold in the store. A resin with a smooth and silky texture (a lot like fresh butter). Budder is one of the marijuana concentrates known for retaining most of the marijuana plants' terpenes. For more info, visit: https://rvr.care/FyKJF
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
00065