ArkanRaw is created with whole plant extracts, providing a potent, full spectrum oil with a plethora of beneficial major and minor cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes.
ArkanRaw is specifically formulated for the patient who doesn't want to miss out on the medicinal properties the whole plant extract is known to offer. ArkanRaw is a highly potent cannabis oil typically recommended for patients medicating symptoms of terminal illness, conditions requiring higher dosages, or those with a higher tolerance to cannabinoids. A full size serving of ArkanRaw is the size of a single grain of rice, so start with a low dose and build up slowly.
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
00065