ArkanRaw is created with whole plant extracts, providing a potent, full spectrum oil with a plethora of beneficial major and minor cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes.

ArkanRaw is specifically formulated for the patient who doesn't want to miss out on the medicinal properties the whole plant extract is known to offer. ArkanRaw is a highly potent cannabis oil typically recommended for patients medicating symptoms of terminal illness, conditions requiring higher dosages, or those with a higher tolerance to cannabinoids. A full size serving of ArkanRaw is the size of a single grain of rice, so start with a low dose and build up slowly.